TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s…

‘Only God can judge’ – Rosy Meurer replies…

Lady allegedly runs mad as boyfriend proposes to her on…

Bobrisky shares adorable photo of himself kissing his billionaire…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Mrs Churchill: Tonto Dikeh ex-husband confirms marriage to Rosy…

(Video) Singer, Flavour talks about the first time he had sex in…

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as…

Two are better than one – Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe spark relationship rumours again with Valentine photos

Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood movie stars, Lateef Adedimeji and Oyebade Adebimpe also known as Mo Bimpe continue to spark relationship rumours online with different pictures of them together.

In some latest valentine photos they shared online, the two actors have once again fueled relationship rumours among their fans.

They took to their IG accounts on Sunday to share the photos to celebrate valentine.

READ ALSO

Just pure workout! – Adunni Ade shows off inspiring…

Anita Joseph and husband celebrate their first wedding…

See also: We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade opens up on dating Lateef Adedimeji

Lateef captioned his post saying, “Light and love.”

Bimpe  on the other hand wrote, “Two are better than One..Happy val’s.”

This is not the first or second time they will spark relationship rumours online and so far none of them have come to confirm what is really going on between them.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s full photo on…

‘Only God can judge’ – Rosy Meurer replies those criticizing…

Lady allegedly runs mad as boyfriend proposes to her on Val’s Day (Video)

Bobrisky shares adorable photo of himself kissing his billionaire boyfriend on…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal with Ugandan…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Mrs Churchill: Tonto Dikeh ex-husband confirms marriage to Rosy Meurer

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Two are better than one – Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe spark relationship…

Rebo Omokri names his newborn baby after former Pres. Goodluck Jonathan

Just pure workout! – Adunni Ade shows off inspiring 6Kg weight loss in one…

(Photos) BBNaija Alex shakes social media as she clocks 25

‘I have been broke helping others’ – Tonto Dikeh hints on her…

History is made: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala chosen as WTO Director-General

(Video) Singer, Flavour talks about the first time he had sex in his life

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More