Two are better than one – Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe spark relationship rumours again with Valentine photos

Nollywood movie stars, Lateef Adedimeji and Oyebade Adebimpe also known as Mo Bimpe continue to spark relationship rumours online with different pictures of them together.

In some latest valentine photos they shared online, the two actors have once again fueled relationship rumours among their fans.

They took to their IG accounts on Sunday to share the photos to celebrate valentine.

Lateef captioned his post saying, “Light and love.”

Bimpe on the other hand wrote, “Two are better than One..Happy val’s.”

This is not the first or second time they will spark relationship rumours online and so far none of them have come to confirm what is really going on between them.