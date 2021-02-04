TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the…

‘Thank you for peace’ — Veteran actor, Emeka Ike celebrates…

High Court Judge Weeps As DNA Reveals He Is Not Father Of Three…

‘Where is your manhood located now’ – Fans ask Bobrisky as he…

‘So Beautiful’ – Nigerians react as Paul Okoye…

Dangote’s ex-girlfriend evicted from U.S. apartment for owing six…

I save young ladies from prostitution by marrying them – Ned…

Bobrisky finally links up with the lady who tattooed his face on…

‘I’m only attracted to married men & guys who have…

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the sister’s boyfriend (Photos)

Social Media drama
By San

Two siblings Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka have been arraigned at a Magistrate’s Court in Enugu for the murder a makeup artist, Ijeoma Nweke.

According to reports, Chiamaka and her brother killed Ijeoma for having an affair with her boyfriend. During the hearing, it was revealed that Chiamaka lured Ijeoma by inviting her for a make up job.

Chiamaka and Ifezue in court (Credit: Coal City Connect)
READ ALSO

Dump him as soon as he says he doesn’t celebrate Val…

Beautiful Makeup Artist Dies In Her Sleep Days To Her 21st…

On getting there and suspecting foul play, Ijeoma quickly sent an SOS message to a friend, before forced to drink a poisoned substance. The two siblings went on to pour substance said to be acid on the Ijeoma.

Read Also: I wooed my husband – Aisha Yesufu advises single women to stop waiting for men to come
An eye witness who was also present in the court reveled that he witnessed as Emeka Ifezue poured acid on the body of Ijeoma after they dumped her corpse at Maryland axis of Enugu Metropolis.

Ijeoma

Also present in court was the boyfriend who was willing to testify against the two siblings. The case was adjoined to February 24th, 2021.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the sister’s boyfriend…

‘Thank you for peace’ — Veteran actor, Emeka Ike celebrates wife on her…

High Court Judge Weeps As DNA Reveals He Is Not Father Of Three Adult Children

‘Where is your manhood located now’ – Fans ask Bobrisky as he flaunts front view

‘So Beautiful’ – Nigerians react as Paul Okoye of Psquare…

Dangote’s ex-girlfriend evicted from U.S. apartment for owing six months rent

I save young ladies from prostitution by marrying them – Ned Nwoko

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Benue barber reportedly arrested in Kano for blasphemy after barbing customers’…

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the sister’s boyfriend…

I wooed my husband – Aisha Yesufu advises single women to stop waiting for…

Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge (Video)

BBNaija: Kiddwaya clears the air on relationship with Erica

Actress, Eniola Badmus shares new photo with a Caption “E Pain Them”

Super Eagles players don’t play with purpose anymore – Former…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More