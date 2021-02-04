Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the sister’s boyfriend (Photos)

Two siblings Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka have been arraigned at a Magistrate’s Court in Enugu for the murder a makeup artist, Ijeoma Nweke.

According to reports, Chiamaka and her brother killed Ijeoma for having an affair with her boyfriend. During the hearing, it was revealed that Chiamaka lured Ijeoma by inviting her for a make up job.

On getting there and suspecting foul play, Ijeoma quickly sent an SOS message to a friend, before forced to drink a poisoned substance. The two siblings went on to pour substance said to be acid on the Ijeoma.

An eye witness who was also present in the court reveled that he witnessed as Emeka Ifezue poured acid on the body of Ijeoma after they dumped her corpse at Maryland axis of Enugu Metropolis.

Also present in court was the boyfriend who was willing to testify against the two siblings. The case was adjoined to February 24th, 2021.