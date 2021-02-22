Una don start again – CDQ tackles Headies for giving Mayorkun ‘Best Street Hop Artiste’ award ahead of Naira Marley

Popular indigenous rapper and singer CDQ has taken to social media to tackle the organisers of the Headies Awards over the best street hop artiste handed to DMW artiste Mayorkun.

This comes as Mayorkun won the best street hop artiste ahead of the loss of Olamide, Naira Marley, Reminisce, Rude Boy and Zlatan Ibile.

However, CDQ who seems not to be pleased with this took to his Twitter handle to slam the organisers of the show for giving the award to Mayorkun.

According to him, Headies are not being true with the award as it should have been given to Naira Marley rather than Mayorkun.

tweeted:

Headies una don start dis una obvious industry politics tins again… How d hell una go carry Best Street Hop give someone else at the expense of Naira dis yr 😏and conscience no judge una hmmm…