‘Use protection oo’ – Toke Makinwa advises everyone celebrating Valentine

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa has advised everyone celebrating valentine to make sure they use protection.

According to the 36-year-old in her recent post on Instagram, its a valentine weekend, so lovers should endeavour to use protection to avoid birthing babies in November.

In her words;

“May your weekend be filled with fishnets, ropes and all the role play in the world…Happy Valentine’s weekend, use protection or you’ll welcome a Scorpio”

See some of the reactions Toke’s advice generated on Instagram;

@bakingaccessories_planet wrote “caption is wilding”

@dubemmm_ wrote, “Shey you’ll use protection?”

@sury_dela_cruz wrote “What a caption”

@mulykhaye wrote “As per your advice, take it and know peace guys”

@mizz_fola wrote “It’s the caption for me”

@st_november wrote “No protection, we need more Scorpios.”