Valentine: Any lady not satisfied with flowers & chocolates not a wife material – Joro

EntertainmentLove and Relationship
By Olumide
Stop begging guys for money - Joro Olumofin advises ladies

Popular controversial Love doctor, Joro Olumofin has stated that any woman that is not satisfied with flowers and chocolates is not a wife material.

He made this known as lovers prepare to celebrate Valentine’s day today February 14th.

He wrote;

“85% of Nigerian ladies see valentines Day as an opportunity to “ Hammer” i.e upgrade their phones, buy new cars, even try to buy a whole HOUSE.

Is it the economy ? Or is it Personality traits that erupt such gourmandizing behaviors ? A lot of ladies have either been Brainwashed by society into thinking love is money or they’re just greedy.
Flowers , Chocolates, Cards, have become a taboo and a thing for “small girls”. If a guy gives a lady flowers & chocolates her response may most likely be : am I a child ? Do I look like a goat that I will eat flowers, flowers are grass � It’s also sad that some men have taken advantage of these ladies weaknesses. Some men use the promise of Vals gift to sleep with ladies and they end of not giving the gifts.

Ladies, appreciate what your man gives you with a happy heart and give something back too. Sex is not payment for Vals gifts. Any lady not satisfied with Flowers & chocolates is not a wife material”

