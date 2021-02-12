Valentine jam: Teni features Davido in new music video ‘For You’

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata, has finally dropped her latest visual for her highly-anticipated song featuring Davido, ‘For You’.

Teni took to her social media handles to share a snippet of the video while announcing to fans that it is now available for viewing on YouTube.

Recall that before the release of the video, Teni shared a video showing her running after Davido’s car on the streets of Lagos just to get him to feature on her upcoming album, ‘Wondaland’.

Watch the video below;

The song is a valentine jam that many lovers will love to listen to.