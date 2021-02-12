TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5…

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on…

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady…

‘I prayed for a healthy child’ – BBNaija Tboss…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing shares hot, breathtaking photos ahead of…

Valentine jam: Teni features Davido in new music video ‘For You’

EntertainmentMusic
By Olumide

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata, has finally dropped her latest visual for her highly-anticipated song featuring Davido, ‘For You’.

Teni took to her social media handles to share a snippet of the video while announcing to fans that it is now available for viewing on YouTube.

Recall that before the release of the video, Teni shared a video showing her running after Davido’s car on the streets of Lagos just to get him to feature on her upcoming album, ‘Wondaland’.

READ ALSO

Davido, Zlatan react to Israel DMW’s apology to DJ…

Davido’s former PA, Aloma narrowly escapes death in…

See also: Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway Just To Have Him Featured In Her Song (Video)

Watch the video below;

The song is a valentine jam that many lovers will love to listen to.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5 hours After She…

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke despite being a…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on his reality…

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a real estate…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady after they…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Valentine jam: Teni features Davido in new music video ‘For You’

‘I no be your mate, I was gay before you were Born’ – Drama as…

‘Use protection oo’ – Toke Makinwa advises everyone…

‘No matter how small, make sure you show someone love’ –…

Singer, Peruzzi calls for prayers as he suffers spinal cord problem

Make the move if you want a kiss from me – BBNaija’s Wathoni

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More