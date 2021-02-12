TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Valentine’s Day: If a man buys you flowers, buy him grass’ – Rapper, Cardi B advises women

Entertainment
By Olumide
I am filing for Nigerian citizenship - Cardi B renounces her American citizenship

Popular American rapper, Cardi B also known as Chioma B in Nigeria has advised women ahead of Valentine’s day.

Cardi B said that men deserve to get gifts for Valentine’s Day, but it has to be less expensive than the women’s gift.

See also: “I feel comfortable with my skin” – Cardi B blasts those who react to her look without make-up (video)

She also shared a bit of funny advice to her female fans, saying that if their partners get them flowers on Valentine’s Day, they should return the favour by getting them ‘grass.’

The mother of one wrote: “Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day, but the gift have to be less expensive than the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.”

