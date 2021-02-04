Veteran actor, Desmond Elliot’s wife pens down a lovely tribute to her husband

Veteran actor, Desmond Elliot’s wife, Vikky has penned down a lovely tribute to her husband on his birthday today.

This comes a few months after a controversial blogger identified as Gistlover on Instagram called out the actor and accused him of having extramarital affairs.

According to Desmond’s wife in the birthday message she wrote for him, the actor cum politician has been her best friend for years because his love brightens her day. The mother of four also mentioned that she wants to grow old with the veteran actor.

In her words;

“Happy birthday to my sweetest heart, your love always brightens my day, you have been my best friend for years, my partner in crime and the love of my life. Not only will we grow old together, but we would also grow up together. May the love of God fill your heart and may his strength give life to your bones for as long as you need it. I love you now, forever and always”