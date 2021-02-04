TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the…

Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge (Video)

No DNA test needed for my daughter – Yul Edochie

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella…

‘Where is your manhood located now’ – Fans ask Bobrisky as he…

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway…

‘So Beautiful’ – Nigerians react as Paul Okoye…

Dangote’s ex-girlfriend evicted from U.S. apartment for owing six…

Veteran actor, Desmond Elliot’s wife pens down a lovely tribute to her husband

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Veteran actor, Desmond Elliot’s wife, Vikky has penned down a lovely tribute to her husband on his birthday today.

This comes a few months after a controversial blogger identified as Gistlover on Instagram called out the actor and accused him of having extramarital affairs.

According to Desmond’s wife in the birthday message she wrote for him, the actor cum politician has been her best friend for years because his love brightens her day. The mother of four also mentioned that she wants to grow old with the veteran actor.

READ ALSO

Actress, Chioma Akpotha and other Nollywood celebrities…

‘Don’t be intimated, speak out’ –…

In her words;

“Happy birthday to my sweetest heart, your love always brightens my day, you have been my best friend for years, my partner in crime and the love of my life. Not only will we grow old together, but we would also grow up together. May the love of God fill your heart and may his strength give life to your bones for as long as you need it. I love you now, forever and always”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the sister’s boyfriend…

Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge (Video)

No DNA test needed for my daughter – Yul Edochie

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella buys brand new…

‘Where is your manhood located now’ – Fans ask Bobrisky as he flaunts front view

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To Kill Their…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway Just To Have Him…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke demands justice…

Bobrisky hints on the amount of money he spent for his gender transformation

Pres. Buhari extends IGP Adamu’s tenure for 3-months

Mike Bamiloye pens long message to celebrate his wife on her 57th birthday

Check out Harrysong and wife, Alexer Peres Gopa pre-wedding photo & wedding…

“Tap from my grace and stop hating” – African China says as he…

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye celebrates 30th birthday in style

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More