Veteran actress, Mama Rainbow hints on Lateef Adedimeji’s wedding

Nollywood veteran actress Idowu Phillips better known as Mama Rainbow has drop a hint on actor Lateef Adedimeji getting married soon.

Mama Rainbow who shared a picture of herself and Lateef on Instagram on Wednesday described the actor as her last born.

She went on to say she will be announcing the date to answer her followers questions.

“I will post my son’s wedding date soon, just to answer you my followers,” she wrote.

This comes as Lateef Adedimeji and actress, Mo Bimpe continue to spark relationship rumours online with the kind of photos they share and thereby leaving their fans and followers confused as to what is really happening.