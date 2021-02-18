Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor shares her story to Nollywood with an epic throwback photo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor popularly known as Mama G took to Instagram to share the story of how she ventured into Nollywood.

According to the 62-year-old, her coursemates during university days dragged her into Nollywood because of how funny she was.

Sharing one of her throwback photos, Patience Ozokwor wrote;

“Early years in Nollywood, Eyes firmly on the goal. Fun fact: I was introduced to Nollywood by chief Zebrudaya (Chika Okpala) and Pete Eneh (may God continue to rest his soul).

They were my classmates in Esute mature university program. They couldn’t believe how much I made them laugh every day in class …“They practically dragged me into Nollywood (story for another day). Before then I was doing radio drama and stage play. #TBT #belikengozichallenge #NOI #MamaGLovers #PatienceOzokwo”

