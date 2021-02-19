(Video) Afro juju singer, Shina Peters reacts to allegations that he abandoned the child late Funmi Martins had for him

Famous Afro juju singer, Shina Peters has reacted to allegations made by controversial blogger, Gistlover that he abandoned the child late Funmi Martins had for him, Damilare.

Recall that Gistlover called out actress, Mide Martins and Shina Peters over the poor welfare of the last child the deceased left behind. The boy identified as Damilare was said to have dropped out of school over failure to get the necessary funds needed.

Reacting to this, the 62-year-old singer disclosed that there are some issues from the past that he wouldn’t want to delve into but assured he will now resume full responsibility for Damilare.

In the video Shina released to address the issue, disclosed that he has raised billionaires and also raised the other children of late Funmi Martins; Mide and Tunde Martins.

In his words;

“I am no more a kid for crying out loud, I am over 60…I want to appreciate all mothers that rose to this case…but it is always good to listen to both sides of a story and not just judge from one side….what happened is, … I can’t count the number of kids I have even helped that are not my biological kids…so why would Damilare’s case be any different?

I want you all to know that Damilare and I have been speaking for three days now and tomorrow we will be seeing eye to eye and talk and I promise to take up the responsibility for the boy.

I am a responsible father, I have raised billionaires….but please don’t turn this boy into a beggar please, because of his tomorrow since he has people that can fend for him..it is not that refused to take care of him, it is cos of issues from the past and I am not going to go back to those issues for peace sake.

I will send him to school, all my kids are educated so he will be spent to school….I raised his elder brother, Tunde Martins, I raised Mide Martins, so why won’t I raise him? ..so for now, …I will take it up and will not go the past issues then but I won’t talk about that cos of the boy’s future….he will shine….”

Watch the video below;