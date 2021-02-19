TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting…

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home,…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as…

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue…

BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video) |

Couple tie the knot years after walking down the aisle as ring…

(Video) Afro juju singer, Shina Peters reacts to allegations that he abandoned the child late Funmi Martins had for him

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Famous Afro juju singer, Shina Peters has reacted to allegations made by controversial blogger, Gistlover that he abandoned the child late Funmi Martins had for him, Damilare.

Recall that Gistlover called out actress, Mide Martins and Shina Peters over the poor welfare of the last child the deceased left behind.  The boy identified as Damilare was said to have dropped out of school over failure to get the necessary funds needed.

Reacting to this, the 62-year-old singer disclosed that there are some issues from the past that he wouldn’t want to delve into but assured he will now resume full responsibility for Damilare.

READ ALSO

“I have not seen her in six years…my education now on hold”…

Popular blogger calls out Mide Martins for allegedly…

In the video Shina released to address the issue, disclosed that he has raised billionaires and also raised the other children of late Funmi Martins; Mide and Tunde Martins.

In his words;

“I am no more a kid for crying out loud, I am over 60…I want to appreciate all mothers that rose to this case…but it is always good to listen to both sides of a story and not just judge from one side….what happened is, … I can’t count the number of kids I have even helped that are not my biological kids…so why would Damilare’s case be any different?
I want you all to know that Damilare and I have been speaking for three days now and tomorrow we will be seeing eye to eye and talk and I promise to take up the responsibility for the boy.

I am a responsible father, I have raised billionaires….but please don’t turn this boy into a beggar please, because of his tomorrow since he has people that can fend for him..it is not that refused to take care of him, it is cos of issues from the past and I am not going to go back to those issues for peace sake.

I will send him to school, all my kids are educated so he will be spent to school….I raised his elder brother, Tunde Martins, I raised Mide Martins, so why won’t I raise him? ..so for now, …I will take it up and will not go the past issues then but I won’t talk about that cos of the boy’s future….he will shine….”

Watch the video below;

 

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair…

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home, reveals the…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her husband, Churchill…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as Tonto…

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue Up To Fetch…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

(Video) Afro juju singer, Shina Peters reacts to allegations that he abandoned…

Reactions as man buys slices of yam and egg for N5000 in Lagos (Photo)

Destiny Etiko raises eyebrows as she visits Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello…

Omah Lay’s laptop, personal items stolen at airport

It’s not easy to be beautiful, I’m the complete package – BBNaija’s…

Any cow seen on the streets in Akure will be arrested – Ondo Gov, Rotimi…

EFCC uncovers another internet fraud training centre in Abuja

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More