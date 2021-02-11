TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his…

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam…

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5…

We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade…

Don’t stress over post-baby body, instead love yourself…

“I feel comfortable with my skin” – Cardi B blasts those who…

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke despite being a billionaire’s daughter

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Davido’s sister, Sharon has opened up on how she was broke at a time, despite being a billionaire’s daughter.

According to Sharon, she battled financial instabilities last year, despite being surrounded by rich people. Speaking further, the billionaire’s daughter said that the reason she was not financially stable is that she did not know how to manage her money and all she did was give out without setting boundaries or limits.

She, however, urged everyone to try and plan themselves by setting limits to their level of giving.

READ ALSO

Davido, Tope Alabi to perform at church’s thanksgiving…

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

Watch the video below;

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@slick_gift wrote, “Her financial instability na still millions o..”

@komekay wrote “I love her!!! Always been a fan, not because she is Davido’s sister but simply because she is living her truth and not afraid to share her beliefs, her faith, her lifestyle. You don’t have to like it but it’s hers!”

@b3rants_ wrote, “Depends on what financially stable means to you dear.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a lead role

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his daughter is

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam (VIDEO)

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares pre-wedding photos

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5 hours After She…

We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade opens up on…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke despite being a…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on his reality…

DJ Cuppy’s viral video generates pregnancy speculations

Obalende Shootings: Gunshots as NURTW rival groups clash in Lagos (Video)

3 allegedly suffocate to death as hundreds of students struggle to write exam in…

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven…

Am I running a factory? – Lilian Esoro reacts to outrageous electricity bill of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More