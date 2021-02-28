TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at…

Churchill mocks Tonto Dikeh after NCPC denied appointing her as a…

Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian…

‘7th wife loading’ – Fans react to photo of…

BBNaija Nengi’s throwback photo to when she was 12…

Where is the assurance? – Nigerians ask as Davido…

Check Out Wizkid’s River Side House And Studio In Ghana (Video)

Burna Boy spotted in a studio with Justin Bieber; set to release…

”I want 3 more kids before 30″ – Davido’s…

Video of Mya Yafai having fun with Davido and his crew last Christmas

Entertainment
By San
Video of Mya Yafai having fun with Davido and his crew last Christmas

Mya Yafai, the lady who Davido was spotted holding hands with at St. Maarten in United States, recently shared a video having fun with Davido and his crew. The hot model visited Davido in Nigeria in December and also spent some time with him in Ghana in January.

During that time, Ghanaian music star Stonebwoy shot “Activate” music video with Davido.

In the video which was shared on Instagram by Mya, she was spotted having fun with Davido and his crew, flew his private jet and also had his song “Holy Ground” in which he featured Nicki Minaj playing in the background.

READ ALSO

Popular Nigerian music producer Dr Frabz is dead, Samklef,…

”I want 3 more kids before 30″ – Davido’s…

READ ALSO: Where is the assurance? – Nigerians ask as Davido reportedly abandons Chioma, spotted with new woman Mya Yafai (Video)

Watch the video below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @mediagist

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at his birthday…

Churchill mocks Tonto Dikeh after NCPC denied appointing her as a Christian…

Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian ambassador

‘7th wife loading’ – Fans react to photo of Nengi and Regina…

BBNaija Nengi’s throwback photo to when she was 12 generates controversy

Where is the assurance? – Nigerians ask as Davido reportedly abandons…

Check Out Wizkid’s River Side House And Studio In Ghana (Video)

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Video of Mya Yafai having fun with Davido and his crew last Christmas

‘I have left the WhatsApp group’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson to fan who…

The interior of Don Jazzy’s new Lekki house (Video)

BBNaija Star, Nengi pays billionaire Ned Nwoko a courtesy visit (Video)

Popular Nigerian music producer Dr Frabz is dead, Samklef, Davido and others…

Where is the assurance? – Nigerians ask as Davido reportedly abandons…

BBNaija Nengi’s throwback photo to when she was 12 generates controversy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More