(Video) Singer, Terry Apala caught in bed pants down with a lady after allegedly abandoning his pregnant girlfriend

Video of Nigerian afrobeat and Akpala hip-pop musician, Terry Alexandar Ejeh better known by his stage name Terry Apala caught in bed with his alleged cousin has surfaced and gone viral on social media.

According to the lady who released the video on Twitter, @Premiumbabygyal, she is friends with the singer’s girlfriend who he impregnated and abandoned. She added saying that she can not allow her friend to continue to suffer, hence the reason she is calling Terry out.

In her words;

“So I would normally not do this, but I can’t watch my friend suffer whilst I fold my arms and do nothing. So basically my friend has been dating Terry Apala and at the moment she is pregnant. So basically my friend has been trying to reach him,to have him keep up with her since she is pregnant, He keeps lying to her that he travelled, just for her to come see him at home and see that he is cheating on her with a girl he claimed to be his cousin.

And this same girl,She has gotten stuff for,she wears her clothes and even so many more..My friend caught her boyfriend, Terry Apala cheating in his room after lying that he travelled, she’s been suspecting him but no concrete evidence until last week, she’s been crying her eyes out.

That’s how all these male celebrities treat there woman, most are afraid to come and talk,she even said she won’t say anything but I told her she won’t stop me, the world has to know how irresponsible he’s towards his woman.

I hate that I warned her about dating him because I know that’s how celebrities act.”

Watch the video below …