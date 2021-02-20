TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” –…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her…

Comedian, Ada Jesus diagnosed with a Kidney problem

You are the biggest ‘Ashawo’ In Nollywood –…

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals…

17-Year-Old School Girl Who Tried To Shoot Teacher In Cross River…

I will delete your Twitter account – Simi sends warning to her…

Destiny Etiko raises eyebrows as she visits Kogi State Governor,…

Mercy Johnson boasts of speaking 7 languages fluently

(Video) Singer, Terry Apala caught in bed pants down with a lady after allegedly abandoning his pregnant girlfriend

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Video of Nigerian afrobeat and Akpala hip-pop musician, Terry Alexandar Ejeh better known by his stage name Terry Apala caught in bed with his alleged cousin has surfaced and gone viral on social media.

According to the lady who released the video on Twitter, @Premiumbabygyal, she is friends with the singer’s girlfriend who he impregnated and abandoned. She added saying that she can not allow her friend to continue to suffer, hence the reason she is calling Terry out.

In her words;

READ ALSO

‘I spend almost N1million on my haircut’ –…

(Video) Singer, Flavour talks about the first time he had…

“So I would normally not do this, but I can’t watch my friend suffer whilst I fold my arms and do nothing. So basically my friend has been dating Terry Apala and at the moment she is pregnant. So basically my friend has been trying to reach him,to have him keep up with her since she is pregnant, He keeps lying to her that he travelled, just for her to come see him at home and see that he is cheating on her with a girl he claimed to be his cousin.

And this same girl,She has gotten stuff for,she wears her clothes and even so many more..My friend caught her boyfriend, Terry Apala cheating in his room after lying that he travelled, she’s been suspecting him but no concrete evidence until last week, she’s been crying her eyes out.

That’s how all these male celebrities treat there woman, most are afraid to come and talk,she even said she won’t say anything but I told her she won’t stop me, the world has to know how irresponsible he’s towards his woman.

I hate that I warned her about dating him because I know that’s how celebrities act.”

Watch the video below …

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” – Basket…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her husband, Churchill…

Comedian, Ada Jesus diagnosed with a Kidney problem

You are the biggest ‘Ashawo’ In Nollywood – Bobrisky drags…

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals Arrested In Anambra…

17-Year-Old School Girl Who Tried To Shoot Teacher In Cross River Finally…

I will delete your Twitter account – Simi sends warning to her mother…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Benin Republic ready to be Nigeria’s 37th State

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Brows reportedly call it quit after 1year in marriage

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals Arrested In Anambra…

(Video) Singer, Terry Apala caught in bed pants down with a lady after allegedly…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill buys his grandmother a duplex

Another MC Oluomo’s daughter officially becomes a registered nurse in…

“I embrace the fact that I am getting bald and old gracefully” – RMD

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More