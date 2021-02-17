(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home, reveals the unknown about her

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham paid her colleague and friend, Mercy Johnson a visit at her home and she has revealed to the public the unknown about the mother of 4.

According to Toyin in a video she shared on her Instagram page, Mercy Johnson and her husband are very rich and they are only pretending. She also disclosed that Mercy Johnson and her husband live in a Mansion.

In her words;

“Mercy Johnson is very rich and she has bastard money… Please help her spend her money… She is only pretending”…

Captioning the video, the mother of one wrote;

“@mercyjohnsonokojie Thanks for hosting me, my love”

Sharing the same video on her page, Mercy wrote;

When world best @toyin_abraham visits, it’s fun all the way…love you today and always Iyawo @kolawoleajeyemi

Watch the video below;