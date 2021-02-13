Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest him at the Lekki toll gate (video)

A video of a protester running for his life while being chased by an officer has gone viral on social media.

The video which was shared online, showed the protester who was at the Lekki Toll Gate today, February 13 running from an officer who wanted to arrest him.

Watch the video below.

Police trying to arrest a young Nigerian they’re supposed to sponsor to Olympics #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/p1TZpCFxmg — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) February 13, 2021

According to the reports earlier today, some protesters were arrested including popular social media made comedian Mr Macaroni.