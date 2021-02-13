Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest him at the Lekki toll gate (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

A video of a protester running for his life while being chased by an officer has gone viral on social media.

The video which was shared online, showed the protester who was at the Lekki Toll Gate today, February 13 running from an officer who wanted to arrest him.

Watch the video below.

According to the reports earlier today, some protesters were arrested including popular social media made comedian Mr Macaroni.

