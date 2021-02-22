Watch as Wizkid greets 2Baba at the Headies Award (Video)

Nigerian international act, Ayo Wizkid Balogun once again displayed a humble side of him as he shows his respect for music veteran, Innocent Idibia better known as 2Face Idibia or 2Baba.

This comes as Wizkid won the artiste of the year at the 14th edition of the Headies Awards ahead of the likes of Davido and Burna Boy.

Wizkid met 2Face Idibia at the occasion and he went over to pay respect to one of the biggest artiste Africa.

The ‘Smile’ crooner prostrated to greet 2Face Idibia, who also patted him.

Watch the video that had gone viral on social media below;

In return, Nigerians took to social media to hail Wizkid for his show of respect.