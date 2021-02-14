We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Following the arraignment and release f popular comedian, Mr Macaroni for participating in the #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest, he has taken to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts about the insecurity in Nigeria.

He called for peace as he stressed that Nigerians are one irrespective of tribes.

He however, revealed that he would speak on his release later.

He wrote;

”The Hausa man is my brother, so is the Igbo man and The Yoruba man. We are all one. The Government and the Government alone is responsible for any insecurity in Nigeria and it is their duty to protect all Nigerians. I plead for peace. We will come back to my matter later.”