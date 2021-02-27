TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your…

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup…

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran…

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in…

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online…

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

Watch as Funmi Awelewa ‘tattoos’ Cristiano Ronaldo on her thigh…

We are used to a president whose words mean nothing – Aisha Yesufu

News
By Olumide

Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu in a recent statement has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the increasing spate of abductions in the country.

Aisha Yesufu during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, was asked what she thinks of the President’s assurance to Nigerians about efforts being made to rescue all those who have been abducted, Mrs Yesufu said: “what I make of the statement is absolutely nothing”.

“We are used to a president whose words mean nothing. He says one thing, and another thing happens,” she added.

READ ALSO

What Happened At Lekki Toll Gate Was Started By Professor…

President Buhari’s New Year Speech

Speaking of the abduction of 317 female students at the Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School in Zamfara State on Friday, she said the President’s body language had been an enabler to the perpetrators, Channels TV reports.

“The body language of President Muhammadu Buhari enables the terrorists. They know that we have an ineffective President and Commander-In-Chief, we have an incompetent one a clueless one, who does not even bother about what is happening in the country”, the BBOG Co-convener said.

“Yesterday we buried seven military officers, the best that we have, the nation was in mourning and the President was a few minutes away from where they were and the president didn’t even turn up, what does that signify? It Is high time we begin to make serious demands on the president”.

“This is such a sad moment especially with the fact that our government has not learnt anything in spite of almost seven years of advocacy that we’ve been calling on the government to do the right thing and to do the needful to ensure that the citizens are protected.

“Before the Chibok Girl’s abduction, there was actually the Guniyadi killings where 29 boys were slaughtered in their schools”.

Speaking about what steps should be taken, Yesufu said “It is not in our place to give the way forward. His (the President’s) salaries are being paid for it, his needs are being taken care of. He was voted to give the way forward.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad…

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran Actress, Liz Benson…

Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in bikini (Photos)

S£x Tape Of LAUTECH Lecturer With Female Student Leaked Online (Video)

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at his birthday…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian ambassador

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at his birthday…

Burna Boy spotted in a studio with Justin Bieber; set to release a song together…

We are used to a president whose words mean nothing – Aisha Yesufu

Watch as a man is seen trying so hard to kiss cross-dresser, Bobrisky (Video)

Check out photos of Don Jazzy’s new mansion in Lagos

‘He was a great man’ – Singer, Ric Hassani says as he mourns…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More