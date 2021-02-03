Wearing waist trainer is time wasting, I prefer surgery – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has revealed why she went under the knife to have her curvy body and a snatched waist.

It is no news Tonto Dikeh had surgery to enhance her body and she even took to social media on several occasions to share her before and after surgery photos and amazingly she says is with pride that she had a liposuction.

Taking to her Instagram story in a latest post, the mother of one revealed that wearing waist trainers is time wasting, painful and uncomfortable.

According to the brand influencer and entrepreneur, she feels like exploding when she is in waist trainers as she can’t drink tiny water most times.