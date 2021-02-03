Wearing waist trainer is time wasting, I prefer surgery – Tonto Dikeh

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San
tontoh dike

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has revealed why she went under the knife to have her curvy body and a snatched waist.

It is no news Tonto Dikeh had surgery to enhance her body and she even took to social media on several occasions to share her before and after surgery photos and amazingly she says is with pride that she had a liposuction.

Taking to her Instagram story in a latest post, the mother of one revealed that wearing waist trainers is time wasting, painful and uncomfortable.

READ ALSO: Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer reportedly pregnant for Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband (Photos)

According to the brand influencer and entrepreneur, she feels like exploding when she is in waist trainers as she can’t drink tiny water most times.

