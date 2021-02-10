We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade opens up on dating Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood actress Adebimpe Oyebade in a recent statement has opened up on her relationship with fellow actor, Lateef Adedimeji.

She made this known during a question and answer session on her Instagram page, where she urged her fans to ask anything they would like to know about her.

However, a fan went on to ask what was happening between the actress and her alleged boyfriend, Lateef Adedimeji.

This comes amidst speculations that the stars are in a romantic relationship.

The actress responding to the question stressed that they do not keep their fans in suspense and what they do is just love.

See the conversation below:

oye8851: Let’s know exactly what is happening between you and Lateef. You are just keeping us in suspense.

Adebimpe Oyebade: @oye8851 We’re not keeping you in suspense. Just doing us 💕