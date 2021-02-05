‘What a wicked world’ – Timi Dakolo laments bitterly after his sad loss

Nigerian Singer, Timi Dakolo took to Twitter to lament bitterly about his recent sad loss.

According to the father of three, a heartless person stole his original iPhone 12 and he is seriously heartbroken. Timi, however, came to a conclusion that the world is a very wicked place.

“People don’t have conscience, what kind of heart do people have? Someone just stole my Original iPhone(iPhone 12) charger. It’s a very wicked world,I mean a very very wicked world. ” The 40-year-old tweeted

See some reactions Timi’s tweet generated;

@AdaDiIche3 wrote, “Naija na cruise and don’t be surprised, d person wey thief am go even be the first to comment or still use am catch cruise for comment section.”

@OUCHFRANDIB wrote “That’s not enough for such an alarm! Just the charger?”

@Adeyimika05 wrote “Better thank God they didn’t steal the phone, but sorry for the charger tho Broken heart”