‘What a wicked world’ – Timi Dakolo laments bitterly after his sad loss

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian Singer, Timi Dakolo took to Twitter to lament bitterly about his recent sad loss.

According to the father of three, a heartless person stole his original iPhone 12 and he is seriously heartbroken. Timi, however, came to a conclusion that the world is a very wicked place.

“People don’t have conscience, what kind of heart do people have? Someone just stole my Original iPhone(iPhone 12) charger. It’s a very wicked world,I mean a very very wicked world. ” The 40-year-old tweeted

Don Jazzy gives fan 100K for framing tweet he replied on…

The 4th floor of life looks great – Timi Dakolo…

See some reactions Timi’s tweet generated;

@AdaDiIche3 wrote, “Naija na cruise and don’t be surprised, d person wey thief am go even be the first to comment or still use am catch cruise for comment section.”

@OUCHFRANDIB wrote “That’s not enough for such an alarm! Just the charger?”

@Adeyimika05 wrote “Better thank God they didn’t steal the phone, but sorry for the charger tho Broken heart”

Via Twitter
