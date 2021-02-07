“When a woman acquires a car, Jobless fools tag it man” – Destiny Etiko blows hot

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has come for people insinuating that her new car was acquired by a man.

The talented actress took to her timeline to blow hot on them in a post as she described such people as “jobless fools” who often tagged women’s hard work and success to a man.

“When a hardworking woman acquires a land, house, or a car, some jobless fools tags it to a man. Lol. It’s really crazy” Destiny said on Instagram.

See the post below

Recall that Destiny Etiko recently showed off her new whip on social media a few days ago.

See also: “An extra baby added to my garage” Actress, Destiny Etiko says as she shows off her newest whip (Photo)