‘Where is your manhood located now’ – Fans ask Bobrisky as he flaunts front view

Popular Nigeria crossdresser, Bobrisky has triggered a lot of questions from fans and trolls alike after sharing photos of himself in a lingerie set.

This comes after Bobrisky made it known to fans that the time has come for him to change the game. He did so by adding a sultry photo of himself rocking skimpy lingerie while flaunting his smooth and bright skin.

Reacting to this, fans are still doubtful about what the crossdresser may have done to his manhood as it turns out that it is not available in the lovely photo he shared on his Instagram page. Some curious fans slid to the comment section to quiz him about the current location of his manhood.

Post below;