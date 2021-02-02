TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned…

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with…

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation…

Where others are crying you will be smiling – Lola Idije showers prayers on Yemi Solade as he turns a year older

Nollywood
By Olumide

Veteran Nollywood actress, Toyin Afolayan, better known by fans as Lola Idije, penned a lovely birthday message to fellow actor Yemi Solade as he turns a year older.

“HAPPY birthday to my paddy of life, AGBAAKIN OLAYEMI OLUFELA SOLADE, By the grace of God you will standout in the crowd, Where others are crying you will be smiling and rejoicing,

May almighty God will honour you and restore your dignity, you will not put to shame omo SOLADE victory is your birthright by the grace of God congratulation paddy mi…igbaodun” Lola Idije wrote while wishing him a happy birthday via her Instagram page.

READ ALSO

Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu Is Dead

Veteran actor, Mr Latin shares 2004 throwback picture of…

See also: He buys me gifts, put me first but he has never said ‘I love you’ – Lady expresses worries over boyfriend of two years

Yemi Solade responded saying “One of my very few PADDIES….. I will always cherish you, even when we don’t see eye to eye…. Aşo iyi e ko ni ya lailai l’oruko OLORUN…. Thank you for celebrating me always…. I love you endlessly”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned Nwoko says

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire,…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Where others are crying you will be smiling – Lola Idije showers prayers…

He buys me gifts, put me first but he has never said ‘I love you’…

You need help – Reactions as Uche Maduagwu shares raunchy photos in bra…

Davido comments on DJ Cuppy’s lawsuit against his aide, Isreal DMW

it’s none of your business how people made their money – Lilian…

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More