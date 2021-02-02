Where others are crying you will be smiling – Lola Idije showers prayers on Yemi Solade as he turns a year older

Veteran Nollywood actress, Toyin Afolayan, better known by fans as Lola Idije, penned a lovely birthday message to fellow actor Yemi Solade as he turns a year older.

“HAPPY birthday to my paddy of life, AGBAAKIN OLAYEMI OLUFELA SOLADE, By the grace of God you will standout in the crowd, Where others are crying you will be smiling and rejoicing,

May almighty God will honour you and restore your dignity, you will not put to shame omo SOLADE victory is your birthright by the grace of God congratulation paddy mi…igbaodun” Lola Idije wrote while wishing him a happy birthday via her Instagram page.

Yemi Solade responded saying “One of my very few PADDIES….. I will always cherish you, even when we don’t see eye to eye…. Aşo iyi e ko ni ya lailai l’oruko OLORUN…. Thank you for celebrating me always…. I love you endlessly”