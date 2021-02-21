Who is that – Maureen Esisi says after a fan asked if she would take back ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu

It looks like anyone expecting Maureen Esisi and her ex-husband cum actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu to get back together will have to drop that idea.

This is because Maureen in a recent update ruled out the idea of them coming together.

Maureen Esisi made this known after giving a cheeky response when asked if she would take back ex-husband and actor, Blossom Chukwujekw.

Esisi who had a question and answer with some of her followers on Instagram, asked who Blossom was when asked if she would take him back.

Seer her post below;

When asked what happened between her and ex-husband, Blossom, Maureen replied ” I was married’???’ with a surprise smiley.

also disclosed that she is unsure if she will ever get married again. See her post below;

