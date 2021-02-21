Who is that – Maureen Esisi says after a fan asked if she would take back ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu
It looks like anyone expecting Maureen Esisi and her ex-husband cum actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu to get back together will have to drop that idea.
This is because Maureen in a recent update ruled out the idea of them coming together.
Maureen Esisi made this known after giving a cheeky response when asked if she would take back ex-husband and actor, Blossom Chukwujekw.
Are also: ‘They tore my top’ – Lady who tattooed Bobrisky on her body disgraced by area boys (Video)
Esisi who had a question and answer with some of her followers on Instagram, asked who Blossom was when asked if she would take him back.
Seer her post below;
When asked what happened between her and ex-husband, Blossom, Maureen replied ” I was married’???’ with a surprise smiley.
also disclosed that she is unsure if she will ever get married again. See her post below;
Bl
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES