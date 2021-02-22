Why BBNaija disqualified ex-housemates, Tacha and Erica should never be role models to anyone – Kemi Olunloyo blows hot

Nigerian controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken to Twitter to say that Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Tacha and Erica should never be role models to anyone.

According to Madam Kemi, Tacha and Erica are bad examples dues to their bad behaviours and so far, they have achieved nothing.

Taking to Twitter to say this, the 56-year-old wrote;

“Tacha and Erica: Someone disqualified from a reality show for bad behaviour is NOT a role model. Brand Ambassadorships are ways to pacify their loss and not a good career move. Has Erica apologized to Laycon or Tacha to Mercy? Rebrand that attitude FIRST!

“Tacha and Erica have achieved NOTHING. Their fans don’t know this. It’s all make-believe. They raised sympathy money for Erica whereas the Laycon guy won his. Same with Tacha who’s fans built her company and didn’t need to be in that show. #BBNaija is only a way to suck fans cash

“The average Tacha and Erica come from a single mother home where their moms are their best friends. Watch their language at me. Very vulgar, classless and trashy. They are clueless and need a lot of help with self-esteem.

Conclusion: Tacha and Erica’s fans are not useful to society. They need complete psychotherapy and are completely in a rejection mode. They really want to belong as gangsta bitches. We are not in the 90’s era. Set your own career and life goals, not stick on your #BBNaija faves.”