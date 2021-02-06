‘Why i avoid female fans’ – Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Famous Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has disclosed that he usually avoids his female fans and why he does that.

According to the 36 year old in an interview with Vanguard Newspaper, the reason why he avoids his female fans is that he is scared of them.

In Zubby‘s words; “I avoid them, this is because I am scared of them. In this type of career that I ventured into, you must be careful and avoid women. It’s not that I don’t like them. The journey needs total focus and hard work. Honestly, I don’t have a girlfriend.”

'Why Nigerians should focus more on the source of…

Veteran actor, Desmond Elliot's wife pens down a…

Speaking on how he started his career as an actor, the Igbo born said;

“I came to see a friend, Solomon Amaco when they were shooting a music video. I wasn’t there to be part of the production, but to have a drink with them. Later, I was given the role of a gateman in the movie, “Missing Rib’ starring Ramsey Nouah and Tonto Dikeh as the lead characters. But when I featured in my second movie, ‘The Generals” starring the likes of Jim Iyke, Mike Ezuruonye, Uche Jombo among others, my story change”

Via Gistreel
