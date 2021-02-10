TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a…

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid…

Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that…

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam…

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares…

Why I don’t react to controversies about me – Wizkid

Entertainment
By Olumide
Is Wizkid expecting a child? See what he said on Social Media

Nigerian A-list singer, Ayo Wizkid Balogun recent shed light on why he never reacts to controversial stories about him.

Wizkid happens to be among the few Nigerian celebrities who do not react whenever any controversy about them surface on the Internet.

The Star Boy during an interview with ThisDay Style spoke on why he doesn’t respond.

READ ALSO

Lil Frosh remanded over assault on girlfriend

‘Only a stupid man goes around trying to prove a point…

See also: “How did we let society tell us otherwise?” Temi Otedola says stretch marks are beautiful

Wizkid revealed he is a private person as he said he doesn’t have any point to prove.

“I think once you understand your true essence nothing moves you.

“People’s opinion will also not matter. I believe I’m more of a private person and I choose to handle situations that way.

“Only a foolish man goes around trying to prove a point to people who do not really care,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a lead role

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react to photo shared…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid bloggers to…

Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that get paid in…

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi Olunloyo cries out…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why I don’t react to controversies about me – Wizkid

“How did we let society tell us otherwise?” Temi Otedola says…

“I feel comfortable with my skin” – Cardi B blasts those who react to her look…

We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade opens up on…

Lil Frosh remanded over assault on girlfriend

“Don’t play with me when it comes to my children” Kim…

Men and women may be equal, husband and wife are never equal – Mike…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More