Why I don’t react to controversies about me – Wizkid

Nigerian A-list singer, Ayo Wizkid Balogun recent shed light on why he never reacts to controversial stories about him.

Wizkid happens to be among the few Nigerian celebrities who do not react whenever any controversy about them surface on the Internet.

The Star Boy during an interview with ThisDay Style spoke on why he doesn’t respond.

Wizkid revealed he is a private person as he said he doesn’t have any point to prove.

“I think once you understand your true essence nothing moves you.

“People’s opinion will also not matter. I believe I’m more of a private person and I choose to handle situations that way.

“Only a foolish man goes around trying to prove a point to people who do not really care,” he said.