”Why you put mouth for Yoruba fight?”- Etinosa Berates Davido’s Aide, Israel After DJ Cuppy Threatened To Sue Him

Entertainment
By San

Controversial Nollywood actress, Etinosa took to her Instastories to berate Davido’s aide, Israel Afeare, after DJ Cuppy revealed she will be filing a lawsuit against him for libel and defamation.

The actress wondered why Israel would be the one to respond to DJCuppy instead of Zlatan Ibile who she accused of blocking her on all social media platforms despite their successful hit track “Gelato”.

In her post, Etinosa without mentioning his name wondered why he would interfere in a matter that does not concern him.

She stated that an Edo man shouldn’t have involved himself in a fight between Yorubas.

See Her Post Below;

