Wife tells husband to take children as his after DNA confirmed they belong to another man

Social Media drama
By Olumide

According to a post that has gone viral on social media, a wife has reportedly told her husband to take her two children just like his own after DNA tests confirmed they belong to another man.

The online user who revealed the details claimed the incident happened to his uncle and rather than being remorseful after she was told about the results, the woman asked the man to simply accept the children as his own.

He wrote:

My uncle just did a DNA test and he found out that two out of the three are not his children, then he called his wife and ask her just to confirm about it and the only rubbish she said was that “you can still take them as your own”.

RN my uncle has been hospitalized fighting for his life to survive.

