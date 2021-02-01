“Without her, my life won’t be perfect”- Teebillz gushes over girlfriend (Photo)

Popular record label owner and talent manager, Teebillz in a recent post via his Instagram account gushed over his girlfriend.

Teebillz shared a photo of them together as he revealed his life wouldn’t be perfect without her.

He wrote;

”Without her my life won’t be perfect! Without her, you won’t have your lil 15min of fame either…….. don’t get it twisted! #TheOnlyOne”

Recall that Teebillz was married to singer, Tiwa Savage from 2013 until 2016 and they have a son together before they went their separate ways.

