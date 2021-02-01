TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Our fight started a long time ago – Paul Okoye reveals…

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer reportedly pregnant for…

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned…

Ned Nwoko’s Grown-Up Daughter, Julia Shares Lovely Photos Of…

Princess Shyngle announces new marriage, shares their love story…

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old…

Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves…

(Video) Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha and singer, LAX spark…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift…

“Without her, my life won’t be perfect”- Teebillz gushes over girlfriend (Photo)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular record label owner and talent manager, Teebillz in a recent post via his Instagram account gushed over his girlfriend.

Teebillz shared a photo of them together as he revealed his life wouldn’t be perfect without her.

He wrote;

READ ALSO

“I have a girlfriend” – Don Jazzy cries…

‘Real men don’t shave their armpits’…

”Without her my life won’t be perfect! Without her, you won’t have your lil 15min of fame either…….. don’t get it twisted! #TheOnlyOne”

See also: Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she responds

Recall that Teebillz was married to singer, Tiwa Savage from 2013 until 2016 and they have a son together before they went their separate ways.

I will serve my God till the end – Shina Peters says as he is ordained bishop of Cherubim and Seraphim Church

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Our fight started a long time ago – Paul Okoye reveals fresh details on…

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer reportedly pregnant for Tonto Dikeh’s…

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned Nwoko says

Ned Nwoko’s Grown-Up Daughter, Julia Shares Lovely Photos Of Herself From…

Princess Shyngle announces new marriage, shares their love story (Video)

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at…

Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves with one of his…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation (photos)

“I am seeing bedroom styles I never knew existed” – Ifu Ennada reacts to…

“He did not kiss me” – BBNaija’s Kaisha exonerates Kiddwaya from “kiss…

Don’t compare me to any rubbish again – Timaya reacts after being…

“Without her, my life won’t be perfect”- Teebillz gushes over…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she…

I will serve my God till the end – Shina Peters says as he is ordained…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More