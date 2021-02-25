Women are doing cosmetic surgery to look good for themselves not you” – Toke Makinwa to men

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has stated that women don’t undergo domestic surgeries so they can look good for men.

Toke Makinwa in tweets she shared via her handle revealed that women do cosmetic surgery to look for themselves and not necessarily because of a man.

she wrote;

”Overhead a couple of guys talking about women and cosmetic surgery, dear men, I know you love to think that the whole existence of a woman is to pursue you or try to live for you but pls take this from me, women are doing things to look good for themselves, it ain’t about you.

That boob job is not for you, maybe she loves how her boobs look in cloths, that liposuction??? She wasn’t thinking of a man, she probably got tired of fighting fat that won’t shift. Women look good for themselves and not to impress men.”

