“You Already Have Jet, So I’m Not Giving You Shishi” – Usher Reveals What A Member Put In The Offering Envelope

Social Media drama
By San

A Twitter user has shared with users of the platform what was found in an offering envelope a member of his church put inside the offering bowl on Sunday.

The Twitter user identified as @SledgeAma who is an usher found a note in the envelope instead of money and in the content of the note, the unidentified church member said he was not going to give anything as an offering to the church because the pastor has a private jet whilst he drives a car.

The note reads:

“You have jet already. I only have a Toyota. I no dey give you shi shi.”

