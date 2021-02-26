“You are classless if you collect things you bought for your girlfriend after breakup” – Tboss to men

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tboss has lashed out at men who collect or destroy the gifts they bought for their girlfriend after they breakup.

According to Tboss, men who always collect and destroy the items they gifted their girlfriends after a breakup are “classless and childish”.

The former reality star made this known via her Instagram stories as she questioned the upbringing of such men while wondering if such men received home training.

Also, the reality star blasted people who are insulted her for commenting on a topic they claimed isn’t her business.

