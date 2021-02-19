You are the biggest ‘Ashawo’ In Nollywood – Bobrisky drags Rosy Meurer over new video

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has told Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer to “shut up”.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the crossdresser dragged Meurer who has been in the news since the beginning of the week following news that she is now married to Tonto Dikeh’s ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill.

The marriage created a buzz on social media because Meurer was alleged to be at the centre of Churchill’s crashed marriage with Tonto Dikeh.

Earlier today, in a series of videos posted on social media, Meurer once again stated that she never had an affair with Churchill when he was still married.

According to her, her marriage to him is purely God’s will for her life.

Rosy explained that she had only read online that she was having an affair with Churchill the same way other people read it adding that it was never true.

The actress noted that what she was accused of has now become her reality and fate as she has eventually married Churchill.

Well, Bobrisky is not buying any of her stories and has told her to shut up. In two separate posts on Instagram few moments ago, Bobrisky told Rosy to keep quiet because ”no one needs an explanation from her.”

The cross-dresser who is friends with Olakunle Churchill’s ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, also called Rosy a “female village parrot.” and an “ashewo”.

He also called her the “no 1 husband snatcher” then pointed out that she finds it difficult to call Churchill her husband. See his posts below;