‘You did not win best dressed’ – Nigerians challenge Iyabo Ojo for claiming to have won best dressed at Headies awards

Following the news of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s emergence as the best dressed at the 14th Headies awards, Nigerians on social media has challenged the 43 year old for claiming an award she was not given.

Recall that the sexy mother of two announced on Instagram that she was crowned the best dressed at the 14th Headies award and was given N250,000 after she appeared at the venue in an angelic all-white ensemble.

Although Iyabo actually stole the show and swept many people off their feet, many social media users have called her attention to the fact that what was written on the cheque she was given is totally different from what she claimed to have won.

On the cheque, it was clearly stated there that Iyabo won the best hairdo and she was given N250,000 for that.

See some of their comments below;

@joan_ayeb wrote “Excuse me Ma, you won most beautiful female hairdo, not best female dressed. Thank you, God bless”

@raffyarshow wrote, “I see the most beautiful hairdo on there.”

@iamdavickii_ wrote “Sha nuh confuse us… when hair turns dress? be like everybody jus dey fuck up for English language this night ”

@real_jay100 wrote “It’s for your hair joor”

@dolly_stitches_apparel wrote “Aunty Nah best hairdo now.. they didn’t add best-dressed oga oo”