TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals…

“Finally I Found Love” – James Brown Officially Ties The Knot…

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Brows reportedly call it quit after…

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja…

(Video) Singer, Terry Apala caught in bed pants down with a lady…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill buys his grandmother a…

If marriage certificates expire like driver license most men…

“God Is The Greatest” – Actor, Osita Iheme “Pawpaw” Says As He…

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent…

‘You did not win best dressed’ – Nigerians challenge Iyabo Ojo for claiming to have won best dressed at Headies awards

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Following the news of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s emergence as the best dressed at the 14th Headies awards, Nigerians on social media has challenged the 43 year old for claiming an award she was not given.

Recall that the sexy mother of two announced on Instagram that she was crowned the best dressed at the 14th Headies award and was given N250,000 after she appeared at the venue in an angelic all-white ensemble.

Although Iyabo actually stole the show and swept many people off their feet, many social media users have called her attention to the fact that what was written on the cheque she was given is totally different from what she claimed to have won.

READ ALSO

Fireboy is the biggest winner at this year’s Headies…

(Video) Actress, Jaiye Kuti blows hot over persistent…

On the cheque, it was clearly stated there that Iyabo won the best hairdo and she was given N250,000 for that.

See some of their comments below;

@joan_ayeb wrote “Excuse me Ma, you won most beautiful female hairdo, not best female dressed. Thank you, God bless”

@raffyarshow wrote, “I see the most beautiful hairdo on there.”

@iamdavickii_ wrote “Sha nuh confuse us… when hair turns dress? be like everybody jus dey fuck up for English language this night ”

@real_jay100 wrote “It’s for your hair joor”

@dolly_stitches_apparel wrote “Aunty Nah best hairdo now.. they didn’t add best-dressed oga oo”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

80-Year-Old Prophetess Who Lures, Kills Children For Rituals Arrested In Anambra…

“Finally I Found Love” – James Brown Officially Ties The Knot With His Boyfriend…

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Brows reportedly call it quit after 1year in marriage

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja airport

(Video) Singer, Terry Apala caught in bed pants down with a lady after allegedly…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill buys his grandmother a duplex

If marriage certificates expire like driver license most men won’t renew…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘You did not win best dressed’ – Nigerians challenge Iyabo Ojo…

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air crash

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent person’…

Starboy Effect: See How Wizkid reacted after Bovi Said He Made Tiwa Savage…

Man snatches wig and slippers he bought for girlfriend after seeing her with…

How Your Favourite Nigerian Celebs Appeared At The 14th Headies Award –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More