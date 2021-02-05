TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge (Video)

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the…

‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke…

No DNA test needed for my daughter – Yul Edochie

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To…

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway…

‘Where is your manhood located now’ – Fans ask Bobrisky as he…

‘So Beautiful’ – Nigerians react as Paul Okoye…

You have done nothing for me – Donald Trump resigns from the US Actors Union after threat to expel him

News
By Olumide

Former US President, Donald Trump has resigned from an American actors’ union following threat to expel him over his role in the attack on the US Capitol.

Trump in his letter to the union’s president Gabrielle Carteris addressed the issue of his possible expulsion, saying: “Who cares!,” Sky News reports.

Mr Trump earned his membership from appearances as himself in films such as Home Alone 2 and TV programmes such as Sex And The City in the early 1990s.

READ ALSO

Donald Trump opens ‘office Of The Former President’ in…

Kamala Harris’ husband becomes the first ever…

His most recent roles were as host and producer of reality series The Apprentice and its spinoff Celebrity Apprentice.

The 74-year-old said he was “very proud” of his acting work but criticised the union for doing “little for its members and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas”.

He concluded: “I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Cardi B participates in the trending silhouette challenge (Video)

Two siblings kill makeup artist for having an affair with the sister’s boyfriend…

‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke demands justice…

No DNA test needed for my daughter – Yul Edochie

Two Girls Reportedly Sentenced To Death After Hiring Assassins To Kill Their…

After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella buys brand new…

Teni Gives Davido’s Bentley A Hot Chase On Lagos Highway Just To Have Him…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

You have done nothing for me – Donald Trump resigns from the US Actors…

Reality hit me hard – BBNaija’s Trikytee speaks on escaping…

Man who jumped from 7th floor of 1004 estate not EFCC’s Target –…

“An extra baby added to my garage” Actress, Destiny Etiko says as…

Drama as man reportedly drags lady to court over N5k after she refuses to visit…

‘She was my course mate’ – BBNaija Mercy Eke demands justice…

Bobrisky hints on the amount of money he spent for his gender transformation

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More