You have done nothing for me – Donald Trump resigns from the US Actors Union after threat to expel him

Former US President, Donald Trump has resigned from an American actors’ union following threat to expel him over his role in the attack on the US Capitol.

Trump in his letter to the union’s president Gabrielle Carteris addressed the issue of his possible expulsion, saying: “Who cares!,” Sky News reports.

Mr Trump earned his membership from appearances as himself in films such as Home Alone 2 and TV programmes such as Sex And The City in the early 1990s.

His most recent roles were as host and producer of reality series The Apprentice and its spinoff Celebrity Apprentice.

The 74-year-old said he was “very proud” of his acting work but criticised the union for doing “little for its members and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas”.

He concluded: “I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.”