‘You look like Number 1’ – Fans react as Toyin Abraham shares epic throwback from 20 years ago

Some social media users have reacted to the epic throwback photo Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham shared of herself on Instagram.

In the photo, Toyin who was looking very slim and young was seen posing for a photo with a little girl. According to the mother of one, the little girl is her niece and the photo was taken 20 years ago.

Captioning the photo on Instagram, the talented actress wrote;

“20years ago with my beautiful niece @victoriaking_”

See the photo below;

See some of the comments the throwback photo generated below;

@seyiealabi wrote “You look like Number 1. Yaaaay who slapped me”

@mrlilgaga wrote “This can’t be you… igi ewedu”

@temmydiamondd_ wrote “Toyin see ur neck”

@iam_sasewirewire wrote, “Wetin your boyfriend Dey chop for your body that time??”

@abeniabdulwahab wrote “Oluwa ooo Lepa shandy.. so where you con see big boobs now”