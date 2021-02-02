You need help – Reactions as Uche Maduagwu shares raunchy photos in bra after coming out as gay

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken things an extra mile in a latest photo he shared online.

Recall that on Wednesday January 27th, 2021, the actor shared a photo with the tag ”Proudly GAY” on his social media handle.

He went on to claim that no less than 12 sitting Nigerian governors are gays.

In a post Uche further alleged that 40 percent of the current lawmakers are also practicing homosexuality.

Well, in a recent photo he shared on his Instagram account, he was seen rocking a red bra as he wished his followers on Instagram a happy New month.

”#Happy new #beautiful month to all my great fans in #naija and #africa especially #uk and #america always share jesus kind of love”he wrote

Reactions have trailed his photos as many were of the opinion that he needs help.

