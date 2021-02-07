“You poisoned my food & bathing water” Duncan Mighty calls out estranged wife Vivien Nwakama and her family again

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular singer, Duncan Mighty has once again called out his estranged wife and her family members over attempts to eliminate him.

Recall that some months back, Duncan Mighty alleged that his estranged wife Vivien connived with her family members to try to inflict him with an illness through diabolical means just so they can inherit his properties.

He further alleged that he has the “confession” recorded and would release it to the public should she or her family members deny the allegations.

However, in a recent post via his IG, he wrote: “Vivian nwakanma and her family you’ve not started running yet if you like run to the moon the wrath of GOD must hunt you people you poisoned my food and bathing water for 2years and 11months but GOD ALMIGHTY stood by me, if you people have succeded in killing me you would have told the world I died of hard drugs but MERÇY SAID NO. The GOD that saved my life hàs heàled me. Wherever you run to people will still recognize you and call you the murderer that you are. I SHALL RECORVER ALL IN JESUS NAME AMEN.”

