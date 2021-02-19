TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘Your brain stinks and you’re disgusting’ – BBNaija Alex blasts troll who insulted her mum

Entertainment
By Kafayat
BBN-Alex

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Alex Unusual has taken to her Instastory on Instagram to blast a troll who insulted her mother.

According to Alex in the epistle she wrote to drag the troll, the troll involved her mother in a comment and she would not allow him to go scot-free.”

In her words;

“If you know or you are connected to this miserable human, kindly reach its manners. You don’t involve my mother in a comment and go free if I come across it. I could care less what you say about me but never in your entire life involve my family.

I’m not going to talk about your look because it’s all man and his own but your brain stinks and it’s disgusting you feel you can type anything and I won’t reply because of your age or because I’m respectful. Ask well, I respect those who respect themselves. You should be in the zoo silly thing. Wake up every morning and play this song, onukwu”.

Via Gistreel
