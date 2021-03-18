2face Idibia reacts to Burna Boy’s win at the 2021 Grammy’s awards

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian singer and songwriter, 2face Idibia has reacted to Burna Boy’s win at the 2021 Grammy’s awards which held on Sunday, 14th of March.

According to 2baba as he his fondly called, Burna Boy made history and his dream has become a reality.

Taking to Instagram to say this, 2face wrote;

“History made…IT WAS ALL A DREAM Now its REALITY @burnaboygram”

Recall that other A list singers like Davido, Olamide also took to their social media pages to celebrate Burna Boy and Wizkid for being part of the winners at the 63rd Grammy’s award.

Davido wrote on Twitter;

“Whichever way you look at it, this is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija”

Olamide wrote of Instagram;

“Congratulations to Wiz, Oodgwu, Queen Tiwa, Made Kuti, Femi Kuti… Grammy no be beans”

Via Instagram
