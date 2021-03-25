33Actress, Ruth Kadiri celebrates 33rd birthday with eye-popping photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Talented Nollywood actress and movie producer, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika recently  celebrated her 33rd birthday and one of the things that caught the attention of many was the stunning outfits she’s dressed in to celebrate the day.

Sharing her birthday pictures on Instagram, the mother of one wrote;

With a great full heart I lift my voice to you. Thank you for bringing me this far and thank you for where you’re taking me to. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Me.

See also: I’m Playing A Prostitute In My Next Banger – Omoni Oboli Replies A Fan Who Shamed Her For Kissing In A Movie

According to Wikipedia, the actress kept her relationship a secret until December 2017, when she announced that she was engaged on her social media page. On August 26, 2020, she celebrated her daughter’s one year birthday.

