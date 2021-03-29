TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi…

‘He used to fall asleep with his hands on my baby…

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A…

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding…

Vee reacts to calls for removal of Ebuka as BBNaija host

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba…

Singer, Waje shares lovely photos of her Nicki Minaj look-alike…

Four Killed In Suspected Cult War In Anambra (Graphic photos)

Adesua Etomi surprises her husband, Banky W on his 40th…

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A ‘Yahoo Boy’ In Ogun

Social Media drama
By San

A viral report on social media has it that no less than 50 people have been reported dead after attending a birthday party hosted by a suspected yahoo boy in the Akute area of Ogun state.

According to the reports, the incident happened last week and since then, there has been a trail of young people losing their lives in the area.

A Twitter user identified as @pelumiawotedu broke the news on Twitter and many others users have jumped on the discussion, corroborating his claims.

READ ALSO

“You Are Stupid If You Treat Your Girlfriend Like A…

Outrage as verified JAMB twitter page shares whatsapp…

A Yahoo boy did birthday party this last Sunday, and over 50 friends of his who attended the party are dead already. The toll still counting… This happened around Alagbole Akute.

May God help us.

 

In the story making rounds, the yahoo boy celebrated his birthday party in a grand style last Sunday with over 50 of his friends in attendance. Unfortunately, it’s been alleged that 50 of those friends in attendance are dying mysteriously.

Some Twitter users living within the same area left a comment about the incident that occurred on the fateful Sunday.

@ysquare_r also claimed that his neighbor lost her friend, her child, and son to the strange incident. Not only that, but he had also claimed to a man in his street attending the birthday party with four of his friends and 5 of them are all dead.

With the public outrage wanting to know the reason behind this ugly incident, most persons are redirecting the cause for the massive deaths to be food poisoning and not anything concerning yahoo rituals.

This is because the young man who celebrated his birthday is also reported dead.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi Olunloyo reveals…

‘He used to fall asleep with his hands on my baby bump’ –…

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A ‘Yahoo…

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding ring…

Vee reacts to calls for removal of Ebuka as BBNaija host

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba speaks

Singer, Waje shares lovely photos of her Nicki Minaj look-alike daughter as she…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A ‘Yahoo…

Four Killed In Suspected Cult War In Anambra (Graphic photos)

Nigerians drag Seyi Shay over her comment to a young contestant in the ongoing…

Tonto Dikeh wins global humanitarian celebrity of the year (Video)

Adesua Etomi surprises her husband, Banky W on his 40th birthday(video)

Luxury in simplicity – Regina Daniels, Ned & their son on a private…

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba speaks

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More