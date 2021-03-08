‘8 years ago, God sent an angel to me’ – Actress, Ronke Oshodi oke says as she celebrates look alike son

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke is celebrating her lookalike son on his 8th birthday today, 8th March.

According to the proud mum, her son is an angel God sent to her because he is such a beauty to behold and she is grateful to God.

Sharing an adorable photo of her son, Ronke wrote;

“Ara edide e bami jo … Exactly this day 8 years ago, God sent angel Gabriel to me. He blessed me with this gorgeous little boy, he was such a beauty to behold. I felt blessed all over again, indeed, God is greater than man!. Richmond Adisa Olamilekan Anthony, You will be a blessing to your generation. May your years be long and fruitful. God will continue to bless, guide and guard you. Happy 8th birthday Oko mi, I love you to the moon and back”

Via Instagram
