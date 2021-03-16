Actor, Nonso Diobi promises to win the Oscars

It looks like the recent Grammy Awards won by Burna Boy and Wizkid have boosted the morale of celebrities in the country and Nollywood actor Nonso Diobi seems to be one of them.

This comes as Nonso in a latest statement has vowed to continue working until he brings home an Oscar award.

The Nollywood actor made this known in an Instagram post on Monday as he assured his followers that he was not going to relent in his efforts with the award as his target.

”Africa, Naija take note! Someday, I will bring The OSCARS Academy Awards back home to motherland. I will make yall proud! Everything became possible with God! Say Amen,” he wrote.

See his post below;