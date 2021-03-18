Actress, Ada Ameh cuts off her hair amidst mourning her only child

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has decided to cut off her hair amidst mourning her only child.

Recall that a few months ago, Ada lost her daughter who happens to be her only child to the cold hands of death. Since then, the actress has not been able to get over the loss and this must have led to her decision to cut off her hair.

Taking to Instagram to reveal that Ada has cut her hair, her junior colleague and friend, Empress Njamah wrote;

“So she called me and said she has a confession to make, that if she had told me I would not have approved. Then she asked, can I call you on video? From the reaction on the pic, u already know… SHE CUT HER DREADLOCKS. Now I can’t play with her hair anymore… this one shocks me”

See how social media users reacted to this;

@realsusanpeters wrote; “When they say ancestors na she I dey follow, ageing backwards geng. Na we dey here, dia fada boxers”

@Sugarpyerruth93 wrote; “The strongest woman I know”

@giftsunday99 wrote; “The haircut looks nice on you mama.”

@aralolaatoke wrote; As u look new may Hands of God dats upon u work through all dat is old and make them new glory for u now and forever ijmn !! U are loved from dis end