Actress, Adesua Etomi celebrates brother-in-law Funmi Wellington who had his wedding over the weekend

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Adesua Etomi has taken to social media to celebrate her brother-in-law, Funmi Wellington who had his wedding over the weekend.

In a post she shared via her IG account, Adesua shared a picture of him and his wife as she also prayed for them in their marriage.

She wrote in a long post;

“This picture gives me ALL THE FEELSSSS. The joy and love is so palpable. Just look at my favesssss,

Tru and Funms, ya’ll are definitely a match made in heaven. You are so in tune. So in love and it is so beautiful to see.

“The Lord will take you both from glory to glory, may favour envelope you and may everything good continue to come. Love you both and I cannot wait to see the journey God takes you both on individually and as a unit.”

See her post below;

