Actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina shares heartwarming video as she welcomes her first child

Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina has welcomed her first child and has taken to social media to share the good news with her fans. The new mother shared a heartwarming video of a self-composed song to her child and this has got hearts of many melted.

Fans and fellow celebrities have trooped to Bukunmi’s page to shower encomium on her as she achieves the great feat of procreation.

In a video which she shared via her official Instagram page, the excited mum sang a special number for her unborn child, just like Simi’s Duduke.

She captioned it:

HEY CHILD, I wrote this song for you. 🧘🏾🕊❤️

Watch the video below: